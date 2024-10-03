Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,922,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,464,643.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $114,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $46,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

TTSH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 33,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

