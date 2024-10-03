Insider Buying: VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,200.00 ($38,758.62).
VHM Stock Performance
About VHM
VHM Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earths and zircon-titania deposits. Its flagship project is the the Goschen project located in the Loddon-Mallee Region of North West Victoria. The company was formerly known as VHM Exploration Limited and changed its name to VHM Limited in November 2018.
