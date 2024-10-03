Insider Selling: American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $91.61. 15,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 129,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,499,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

