Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,721,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,910,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

