Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARQT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,721,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,910,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

