Insider Selling: Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) CEO Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) CEO Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $15,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,913.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,219.86.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. 80,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 307.37% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

