Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BJ traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.61. 1,624,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

