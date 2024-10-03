Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $90,968.20.
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00.
Block stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.64. 4,342,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,403. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Block by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Block by 76.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
