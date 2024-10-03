Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells 14,405 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $38,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,478,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $14,874.72.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Vininder Singh sold 10,670 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $15,684.90.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Vininder Singh sold 7,095 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $11,210.10.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 3.2 %

Bullfrog AI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,809. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the first quarter worth $171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

