Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 7,543 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 7,543 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $23,232.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDLX. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

