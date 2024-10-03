Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells 72,786 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$547,350.72.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.79. 894,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8685121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEU. Raymond James upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

