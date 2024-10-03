Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells 351,306 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $207,658,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $700,580.12.
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,651,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00.
Dropbox Trading Up 1.6 %
DBX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 2,196,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,240. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dropbox
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 274.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.