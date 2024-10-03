Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells 518 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,265.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,230.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ELVN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,300. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

