Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells 527 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 527 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,513.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,077,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,671,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 308,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,300. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

