Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells 1,676 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ETSY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Etsy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

