Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.31. 640,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

