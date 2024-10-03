Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells 35,904 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.
- On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,425. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 495,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,031 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
