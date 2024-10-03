Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells 35,904 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $770,841.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,425. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 569.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in HashiCorp by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 495,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,031 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

