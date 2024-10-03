Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells 1,507 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $517.72. 315,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,278. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -193.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.41.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

HubSpot last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

