Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 1,227,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,433. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $8,807,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,867.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $577,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

