Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 36,811 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $142,500.00.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 577,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $857.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

