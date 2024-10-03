Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,724,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PAYS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 153,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,403. Paysign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Paysign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paysign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

