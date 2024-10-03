Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 11,447 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $71,200.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,098,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,152,222.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,304. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.