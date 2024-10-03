Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $409,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.01. 1,409,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,211. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.81.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.