Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,895,586.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $51,888.00.

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,380. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

