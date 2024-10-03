Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $438,493.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,766.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $143.80. The company had a trading volume of 754,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,882. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.18.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMDX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.