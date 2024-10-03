Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Insider Sells 9,296 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 412,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

