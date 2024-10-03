Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Sells 5,999 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 567,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,196. The company has a market cap of $325.82 million, a P/E ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.72.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
