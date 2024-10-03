Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Insider Sells 5,999 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. 567,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,196. The company has a market cap of $325.82 million, a P/E ratio of -116.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,668,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 702,030 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

