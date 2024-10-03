Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells 2,994 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $24,969.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zuora by 9.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

