Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 63,873 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $532,700.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 1,896,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zuora by 9.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

