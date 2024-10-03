Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 51,879 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $6,392,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Zuora by 13.5% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

