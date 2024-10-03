Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.74

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.74 and last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 8996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

Separately, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 188,894 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

