Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Down 11.6%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 80,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 111,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -222.22 and a beta of 0.09.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.