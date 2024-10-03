Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.83

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 41741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.