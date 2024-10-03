Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

