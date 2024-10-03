Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Intel by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 787,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 570,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

