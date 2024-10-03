Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,393 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.