Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 85,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,430,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,994,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 196,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 1,868,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 1,396,317 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $9,155,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.