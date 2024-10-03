Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

