Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.26. 2,547,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

