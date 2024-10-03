Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFP. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Interfor Price Performance

TSE IFP opened at C$20.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.51. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$15.35 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.95.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$774.00 million. Research analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

