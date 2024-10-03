International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,160,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $219.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

