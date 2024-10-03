International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.78. International Business Machines has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.