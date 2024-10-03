International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.82 and last traded at $221.53. Approximately 847,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,209,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.78. The company has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

