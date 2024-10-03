International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Up 0%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 27,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.
The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.
