International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.37 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($2.00). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.98), with a volume of 155,519 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £325.05 million, a P/E ratio of 737.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

