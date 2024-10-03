International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.37 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($2.00). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.98), with a volume of 155,519 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
