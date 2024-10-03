International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
