Interserve (LON:IRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.15). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares changing hands.
Interserve Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.
Interserve Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
Featured Stories
