Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 775 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86.

On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total value of $19,921.60.

INTU stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $603.81. 1,289,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,588. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.73.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

