Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuit were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,911. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

