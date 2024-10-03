Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 0.8%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.41. 2,314,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,644,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $886.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Vontur sold 10,274 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $57,328.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,991,744 shares of company stock valued at $28,226,603 in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.