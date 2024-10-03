InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Up 2.1%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 161,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 369,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,652,000 after buying an additional 706,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 122,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 343,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 76,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.